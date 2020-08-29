Moore, Willie
1991 - 2020
Willie Lee Moore, age 29. Sunrise June 5, 1991 and Sunset August 26, 2020. PUBLIC Visitation 1:00PM - 2:00PM PRIVATE Visitation 2:00PM and Funeral Service 3:00PM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). A MASK IS MANDATORY. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the MOORE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com