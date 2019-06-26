|
Nivins, Willie Jr
1956 - 2019
Willie F. Nivins Jr., age 62. Sunrise October 31, 1956 and Sunset June 15, 2019. Visitation 10am and Memorial Service 11am Saturday, June 29, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Rd.). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view the video tribute and to offer condolences to the NIVINS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 27, 2019