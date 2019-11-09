|
Prysock, Willie
1947 - 2019
Willie Prysock, age 72, passed away November 7, 2019. Celebration of Life, 11AM Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at City of Grace, 3350 Allegheny Ave., where his family will receive friends from 10AM until time of service. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Willie's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2019