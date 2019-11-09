Home

POWERED BY

Services
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
City of Grace
3350 Allegheny Ave.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
City of Grace
3350 Allegheny Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Prysock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Prysock


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Prysock Obituary
Prysock, Willie
1947 - 2019
Willie Prysock, age 72, passed away November 7, 2019. Celebration of Life, 11AM Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at City of Grace, 3350 Allegheny Ave., where his family will receive friends from 10AM until time of service. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Willie's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -