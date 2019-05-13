|
Sizemore, Willie
Willie Sizemore, age 87, of Hilliard, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. US Navy Veteran. Willie loved spending time with his family and children and enjoyed fishing in his spare time. He retired from Simmons Mattress company and was an active Pastor of the Full Gospel Jesus Church, Columbus, OH for 50 years. Preceded in death by parents Enos and Josephine Sizemore, grandson Michael David Sizemore, numerous brothers and sisters and son-in-law Jim Coldren. Survived by loving wife, Jacqueline; children, Billie Coldren, Greg (Pam) Sizemore, Edward (Lisa) Sizemore and Belinda (Mike) Andres; sister, Faye Webb; grandchildren, Nick, Whitney, Aaron, Jacob, Jared and Hannah; and 6 great grandchildren. Family will receive friends 5-8 pm Thursday at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will be held 11 am Friday with Rev. Lewis Brown officiating. Interment Kingwood Memorial Park. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019