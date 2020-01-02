|
|
Smith, Willie
1957 - 2019
Willie Lee Smith was born July 10, 1957 to Margaret and Alonzo Smith in Columbus, Ohio. Willie is preceded in death by father Alonzo Smith, maternal grandparents Emma Rhone and Albert Warren, paternal grandparents Deoders and Margaret Smith, brother Jack Smith, aunt Susie Rhone, uncles Amos Ward, Wayne Warren, Willie, Wilbert, Sam, Johnnie, and Charlie, Smith. Willie leaves to cherish his memory, mother, Margaret Smith; sister, Donzetta Smith; brothers, James (Fannie), Alonzo, Joe Jerry, Kennedy, and Manuel Smith; uncles, Joe Willie Rhone and Clarence Smith; and best friend since middle school, Henry DeBerry, and friend, Ian Lehrke; more than 30 nieces and nephews and a host of family, friends and co-workers. Willie was baptized November 1, 1970 by the Reverend C. G. Alston of Consolidated Baptist Church. After graduating from Central High School, he transitioned to Wilberforce University. After a short tenure at Wilberforce, he enlisted in the United States Army in 1979 where he served for nearly 11 years. Willie became a member of the "Thall Free and Accepted Mason" of the Oklahoma Jurisdiction in August of 1981. Willie retired from the Army June of 1989. He worked in the medical field for more than 20 having worked in a couple hospitals in both Columbus and Cincinnati. He retired from the VA Hospital in Columbus, Oh. Willie loved taking care of family and friends. He always opened his door to loved ones in need. He made sure they were cared for by being the resource they needed. He was a wealth of information. There are few people in his life that can say he has not played a part in theirs rather personally or business. His absence has created a void in the heart of many, but the memories of him fill that void with joy and reflection. On Friday, December 13, 2019 Willie transition into eternal rest. Thank You for your service. Rest peacefully. Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 9-10am with a service to follow at 10am at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020