Willie Tucker Jr.
1943 - 2020
Willie Frank Tucker Jr., age 76. Sunrise October 12, 1943 and Sunset September 25, 2020. Willie is survived by his wife, Phylliss Tucker; children, Michael (Karen) Tucker, Marsha (Stev'n) Clayborn, Melvin Tucker, and Maurice (Trina) Tucker; and a host of other family and friends. Public Visitation 9-10:30AM; Private Visitation 10:30AM and Private Funeral Service 11AM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Masks and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The TUCKER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
