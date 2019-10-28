|
|
Bowers, Willima
1954 - 2019
Willima Lee Bowers, age 65, of Columbus, passed away at home on October 27, 2019. Preceded in death by her husbands William "Bill" Bowers and Larry Fornash, father Carrol Mullins, brother Michael Mullins. Survived by mother, Anna Mullins; children, Carlina (Nan) Mullins, Jeffrey (Laura) Bowers, William "Michael" (Kelsey) Bowers II., and Lisle (Otto) Bowers; grandchildren, Angelina, Wyatt, and baby Bowers and Candice Townsend; siblings, Virginia (James) Pope, Patty (Mel) Baker, William Mullins, and other relatives. Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., where service will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. Pastor Miles Mullins. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery. To sign and view online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019