Harris, Willis, Jr.
1927 - 2019
William Harris, Jr., born to Willis Harris, Sr. and Wilda Elizabeth Clark in Dayton, Ohio. They settled in Columbus, Ohio when Willis, Jr. was 4 years old. He worked at the First National Cleaners with his father in the south end of Columbus. He later educated himself in the field of gemology and worked as a top rate jeweler and salesman with Lynn's Jewelers and F. & R. Lazarus. He was a member of the Golden Agers, loved good jazz and old time gospel music and had a passion for fishing.
Willis raised his family in the Eastgate neighborhood at a time when life was simple, safe, and easy. He was a wonderful husband and amazing daddy.
Willis quietly transitioned into his Heavenly Father's arms on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at home held in the arms of family. Preceded in death by brothers Richard Harris, Robert Harris, Maynard Harris, and Ronald Harris and sister Betty Weatherspoon. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 69 years, Mary E. Harris; son, Willis Eric Harris; daughter, Linda E. Harris; grandchildren, Eric Harris and Erika Harris; brother, Jack Harris (Mary Ann); sister's, Joann Pierson, Janice Weatherspoon (James), Carolyn White (John), and Marsha Sue Chandler (Robert); brother-in-law, Thomas A. Webb; special cousin, Michael Rhett; and best life long friend, Paul Speakman.
Celebration of Life 10am, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 428 E. Main St., where the family will receive friends from 9am until the start of service. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Willis' online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 27, 2019