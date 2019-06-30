|
|
Perry, Willis "Buddy"
1938 - 2019
Willis "Buddy" R. Perry, 80, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on June 28, 2019. He was born on August 20, 1938 in Chauncey, West Virginia to George and Nora (Rice) Perry. Buddy was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp. After leaving the Marine Corp, he began working for Timken Company, retiring after 35 years. He was a member of Jersey Baptist Church, past president of Reynoldsburg Youth Football, and he loved to play golf. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Pat Blankenship, and brother Fred Perry. Buddy is survived by loving wife Gloria (Bird) Perry; sons Greg, Kevin, and Tim Perry; sister Joanne "Myrl" Bailey; brother Donald (Betty) Perry; grandchildren Chelsea, Christian, Hunter, and Michael Perry; great-grandson Alex Perry; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Buddy's family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 2, from 10-11am at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his funeral service will be held at 11am with John Hays officiating. Graveside service and military honors to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made in Buddy's memory to Jersey Baptist Church, 13260 Morse Rd, New Albany, OH 43054. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 1, 2019