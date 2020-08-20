Welch, Willis
1924 - 2020
Willis "Bill" Clyde Welch, 96, of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Columbus, OH. He was born on June 20, 1924 in Elgin, TN, a son to the late Freeman and Bertha (Tompkins) Welch. Bill was a WWII veteran serving in the Navy and a retired VP from American Electric Power. He is survived by his sister, Wilma; daughters, Pamela and Deborah; granddaughters, Cindy, Dawn and her husband, Jerry; and great-granddaughter, Kailee. Honoring the family's wishes a private service will take place. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements handled by KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 in Bill's memory.