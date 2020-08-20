1/
Willis Welch
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
Welch, Willis
1924 - 2020
Willis "Bill" Clyde Welch, 96, of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Columbus, OH. He was born on June 20, 1924 in Elgin, TN, a son to the late Freeman and Bertha (Tompkins) Welch. Bill was a WWII veteran serving in the Navy and a retired VP from American Electric Power. He is survived by his sister, Wilma; daughters, Pamela and Deborah; granddaughters, Cindy, Dawn and her husband, Jerry; and great-granddaughter, Kailee. Honoring the family's wishes a private service will take place. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements handled by KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 in Bill's memory.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
