Griffin, Wilma A.
1926 - 2019
Wilma A. Griffin, age 93, of Sunbury, formerly of Westerville, passed away May 28, 2019. She was born to the late Charley and Etta (Valentine) Paden. Also preceding her in death were her husband William Griffin, a son Kurt Griffin, four brothers and four sisters, including her best friend and twin sister Wanda Magers. She graduated from Brown High School in Cambridge, OH in 1944. Wilma is best known for her many years selling shoes at Bradsons Shoes in Westerville and teaching Sunday School for 20+ years at Central College Presbyterian Church. Wilma is survived by two sons, Bart Griffin (Daphne) of Grandview Heights, OH and Mark Griffin (Bridget) of Bristol, IN; as well as her daughter, Lory Lyon of Sunbury, OH. Wilma had eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.
