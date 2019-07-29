The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Jacoby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma C. Jacoby


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma C. Jacoby Obituary
Jacoby, Wilma C.
1934 - 2019
Wilma C. (Rittgers) Jacoby, age 85, of Columbus, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Wesley Glen Retirement Center. She was born May 8, 1934 in Lancaster, Ohio. Wilma is preceded in death by husband Charles Jacoby and brother Merrill Rittgers. She is survived by daughter, Linda (Michael) Kennedy of New York City; son, David (Julie) Jacoby of Blacklick; grandchildren, Matthew and Kathryn Jacoby. Wilma was a longtime member of North Broadway United Methodist Church and a member of Worthington Griswold Senior Center. A Private Memorial Service will be held later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Wesley Hospice, 4588 Wesley Woods Blvd., Suite 2A, New Albany, OH 43054. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington. Condolences may be left for the family at www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 30 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now