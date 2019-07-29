|
|
Jacoby, Wilma C.
1934 - 2019
Wilma C. (Rittgers) Jacoby, age 85, of Columbus, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Wesley Glen Retirement Center. She was born May 8, 1934 in Lancaster, Ohio. Wilma is preceded in death by husband Charles Jacoby and brother Merrill Rittgers. She is survived by daughter, Linda (Michael) Kennedy of New York City; son, David (Julie) Jacoby of Blacklick; grandchildren, Matthew and Kathryn Jacoby. Wilma was a longtime member of North Broadway United Methodist Church and a member of Worthington Griswold Senior Center. A Private Memorial Service will be held later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Wesley Hospice, 4588 Wesley Woods Blvd., Suite 2A, New Albany, OH 43054. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington. Condolences may be left for the family at www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 30 to Aug. 4, 2019