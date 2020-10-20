Carter, Wilma
1952 - 2020
Wilma Carter, age 68. Sunrise September 18, 1952 and Sunset October 14, 2020 at home surrounded by family. A lifetime member of Rehoboth Temple Church of Christ. Wilma is survived by daughter, Michelle (Anthony) Peaks; grandchildren, Deliqua Peaks, Anthony (Amber) Peaks, Ashley (Terrence) Chavis; sisters, Carolyn Smith, of Atlanta, Georgia, Annette (James) George; brothers, Wilfred Hilson, Lamar Jaynes; 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. PRIVATE Visitation 10:30AM and Funeral Service 11:30AM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A MASK IS MANDATORY. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the CARTER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com