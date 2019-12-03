Home

Wilma J. Dorn, 80, of Washington CH, OH, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Washington CH. Survived by husband, (Harold) Alvin Dorn; daughter, Jill Wight of Cleveland; son-in-law, stepchildren and step grandchildren. Funeral Saturday at 12Noon at First Presbyterian Church, 214 N. Hinde St., Washington CH. Private burial in Range Township Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of the service. Contributions to at . See www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
