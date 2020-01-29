The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Gaa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Gaa


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Wilma Gaa Obituary
Gaa, Wilma
1935 - 2020
Wilma Lou (Kenworthy) Gaa, 85, of Orient, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 9, 1935. She was a January 1953 proud graduate of West H.S. and a lifetime member of the West H.S. Alumni Association. Wilma loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid flower gardener and collector of elephant figurines and tea pots. Wilma was retired from Harts/Big Bear where she worked in the fashion center for many years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Leo "Joe" Gaa, parents Thomas and Mary (Ballard) Kenworthy, brother Robert Kenworthy, sisters Mary Elizabeth Kenworthy, Ruth Dixon, Ret. Lt. Col. Barbara Kenworthy, and Evelyn Hargas. Wilma is survived by her children, Richard (Janet) Gaa, Randall (Samantha Herbert) Gaa, Rodney (Angela) Gaa, and Karen (Duane Roberts) Carr; grandchildren, Justin (Monika) Gaa, Tiffany Castano, Shane (Shana) Gaa, Tarah (Robert) Runco, Karrie (John) Shumate, Raven Hammond, and Rachel (Kevin) Edwards; ten great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and other loving family. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, OH, 43123. Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM Saturday, where family will welcome friends starting at 9 AM. Interment Pleasant Cemetery, Mount Sterling. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Download Now