Gaa, Wilma
1935 - 2020
Wilma Lou (Kenworthy) Gaa, 85, of Orient, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 9, 1935. She was a January 1953 proud graduate of West H.S. and a lifetime member of the West H.S. Alumni Association. Wilma loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid flower gardener and collector of elephant figurines and tea pots. Wilma was retired from Harts/Big Bear where she worked in the fashion center for many years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Leo "Joe" Gaa, parents Thomas and Mary (Ballard) Kenworthy, brother Robert Kenworthy, sisters Mary Elizabeth Kenworthy, Ruth Dixon, Ret. Lt. Col. Barbara Kenworthy, and Evelyn Hargas. Wilma is survived by her children, Richard (Janet) Gaa, Randall (Samantha Herbert) Gaa, Rodney (Angela) Gaa, and Karen (Duane Roberts) Carr; grandchildren, Justin (Monika) Gaa, Tiffany Castano, Shane (Shana) Gaa, Tarah (Robert) Runco, Karrie (John) Shumate, Raven Hammond, and Rachel (Kevin) Edwards; ten great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and other loving family. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, OH, 43123. Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM Saturday, where family will welcome friends starting at 9 AM. Interment Pleasant Cemetery, Mount Sterling. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020