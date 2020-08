Hammond, Wilma "Jeneanne"1934 - 2020Wilma "Jeneanne" Hammond, age 85, of Groveport, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. Member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Retired from Union Tools. Preceded in death by son, Gary Hammond and infant son, Glen Hammond; daughter-in-law, Vicky Hammond. Survived by son, Greg Hammond; daughters, Karen Simms and Sherrie Folden; 8 grandchildren, Jennifer and Jessica Hammond, Sonny and Joshua Jenkins, Valerie and Amanda Hammond, Natasha Stiteler, and Steven Thompson; many great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio, Pastor Edward Engelbrecht officiating. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery. To sign and view Jeneanne's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com