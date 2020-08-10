1/
Wilma Jean Fleshman
1927 - 2020
Fleshman, Wilma Jean
1927 - 2020
Wilma Jean Fleshman, 92, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Monterey Care Center. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Virgil Fleshman, parents Roger and Freda (Pyle) Hoisington and siblings Robert Hoisington, Virginia Cline, Martha Mahan, son-in-law Robert Morgan, great grandson Kyloh. Wilma is survived by her daughter, Wilma Morgan; grandchildren, Tony (Karen) Poston, Tammi Morgan, Tiffany Clark, Todd Cassell; great grandchildren, Taylor (Nick) Johnston, and Nate Clark; siblings, Edith Lousie Moore, Phillip Hoisington, Margie Latham, Paul Hoisington; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Wilma loved spending time with family. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed crocheting, and a member of the Civil Air Patrol. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 4-6pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, where funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10am. Interment Concord Cemetery. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING AND ONLY 25 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local Food Bank. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
AUG
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
