Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Franklin Hills Memory Gardens
Canal Winchester, OH
Wilma Jean Padilla


1927 - 2019
Wilma Jean Padilla Obituary
Padilla, Wilma Jean
1927 - 2019
Jean left this world Friday, August 16, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on October 3, 1927 in Anderson County Tennessee to the Rev. Harry O. Price and Mary Bunch Armes. A longtime resident of Grove City, Jean retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Co. where she was active in the Quarter Century Club and Jagettes. She was a member of the North Columbus Baptist Church. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her son Harry T. Short, brothers Dewey, Willie, Clarence, Bill, Howard, Harvey and Garret Price, sisters Nettie Mae Smallwood, Blanche Marie Bunch, Wanda King and Thelma Crouch. She is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Frank Padilla; daughter, Ruby Caroline Redding; daughter-in-law, Sherri Short; grandchildren, Lance (Karla) Short, Alex (Marianne) Maust, Casey (Brian) Hodnett, Lori (Mark) Downey, Lisa Amos; Uncle Victor Bunch; sister-in-law, Marilyn Price; brother-in-law, Joe Crouch; special care-giver, Tabby Nichols; several great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends and family may visit on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Newcomer SW-Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday followed by a burial 3 p.m. at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens in Canal Winchester. The family would like to thank Mount Carmel Hospice for their support and care during this past 16 months.To leave condolences for Jean's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019
