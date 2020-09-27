Leonard, Wilma

1944 - 2020

Wilma I. Leonard, age 75, passed away on September 25, 2020. She was born on September 28, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Marvin and Susan Crego. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles Crego. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lexy; children, Charles (Sharon) Leonard, Kenneth (Lynn) Leonard, David (Cindy) Leonard, Marlene Crouch, Lexy Jr. (Cindy) Leonard, Marvin (Tabetha) Leonard, Michael (Kristin) Leonard; multiple grandchildren; great grandchildren; brother, Robert (Susan) Crego; sisters, Jean McMillen, Emma McCutchen, and Carolyn (Greg) Schaffer; many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Friends may call at the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00pm and again from 6:00 - 8:00pm, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery.



