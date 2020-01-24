|
|
Lindsey, Wilma
1936 - 2020
Wilma Jean Lindsey, age 83, longtime resident of Canal Winchester, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Brookdale Lakeview Crossing. Born March 21, 1936 in Lockbourne to the late William and Thelma (Morrison) Crosby. She was a member of Faith Memorial Church in Lancaster. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Roscoe Gerald Lindsey in 2018, son-in-law Randy Meade and sisters Joanne Voyt and Helen Day. She is survived by her daughters, Cathy (Tom) Wears, Janice Meade, Sheila (Rick Clark) Lindsey, and Angela Lindsey; grandchildren, Amy (Tom) Zelma, Carrie Wears, Tommy (Emily) Wears, Tina (Jeremiah) Graves, Chad (Jennifer) Roberts, Jenny (Michael) Maihack, and Lindsey (KeAlii) Rozet; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may visit 2-4 and 6-8 pm Monday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, where funeral service will be held 11 am Tuesday with Pastor Jonathan Morgan officiating. Interment Reber Hill Cemetery. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020