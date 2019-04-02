Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stubblefield Funeral Home
5421 E Andrew Johnson Highway
Morristown, TN 37814
(423) 586-2611
For more information about
Wilma Meade
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Meade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Meade

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wilma Meade Obituary
Meade, Wilma
Wilma J. Meade, age 84, of Bulls Gap, Tennessee, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away March 31, 2019 in Johnson City, Tennessee. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2-4 and from 5-7 pm at Stubblefield Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7 pm. Interment will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Hamblen Memory Gardens. Stubblefield Funeral Home 5421 East Andrew Johnson Highway, Morristown, Tennessee is in charge of the arrangements. 423-586-2611.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now