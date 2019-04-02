|
Meade, Wilma
Wilma J. Meade, age 84, of Bulls Gap, Tennessee, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away March 31, 2019 in Johnson City, Tennessee. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2-4 and from 5-7 pm at Stubblefield Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7 pm. Interment will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Hamblen Memory Gardens. Stubblefield Funeral Home 5421 East Andrew Johnson Highway, Morristown, Tennessee is in charge of the arrangements. 423-586-2611.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019