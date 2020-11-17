1/1
Wilma Myers
Myers, Wilma
Wilma Lurene Myers, age 86, of Columbus, died peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Member of Glen Echo United Presbyterian Church and attended Condit Presbyterian Church while growing up. Longtime volunteer at the Clintonville Community Resource Center, Wilma loved animals of all kinds, especially cats and horses and her donkey. She enjoyed doing laundry and shopping for a deal. She loved her family, grandchildren and friends. She cherished family vacations and spending time with family and longtime friends. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents Luther E. and Nellie L. (Lane) Carnes, brother Edward W. Carnes, granddaughter Lily Myers. She is survived by children, Vickie (Lew) Gerrick of Navarre, OH, Jackie (Gary) Covert of Sunbury, Don (Clare) Myers of West Chester, OH, Ron Myers of Columbus; granddaughters, Ellie and Abbie Myers; father of her children, Tom (Marilyn Adkins) Myers; sister-in-law, Jeanne Carnes of Lakeland, TN. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, Sunbury, OH. Pastor Leland Platt officiating. Interment Trenton Cemetery, Sunbury, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Clintonville Community Resource Center c/o CRC, 3222 N. High Street, Columbus OH, 43202 in Wilma's memory. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home in honored to serve the Myers family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, DeVore Chapel
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
