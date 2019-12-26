|
|
Rawls, Wilma
1921 - 2019
Wilma V. Rawls, age 98. Sunrise November 28, 1921 and Sunset December 22, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Monday, December 30, 2019 at First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Rd, 43232. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the RAWLS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019