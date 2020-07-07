Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Wilma's life story with friends and family

Share Wilma's life story with friends and family

Taylor, Wilma

Wilma J. Taylor, Sunrise 8/28/41, Sunset 7/2/20. Member of Southfield Comm. Missionary Bapt. Church (Cols, OH) for 40 years. Predeceased by husband Cleveland L. Taylor, parents Ruth and Albert Shanklin, brother Henry Shanklin. Survived by children, Phyllis Curtis, Michael Curtis, Glenn (Deanna) Taylor, Ralph Taylor, Bonita Taylor, Joan (Keith) Taylor-Roberson; 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren. Beloved friends, Mae Robinson, Anne Sheridan, Lula Smith, and Claudette Waters. Cremation services have been entrusted to Eastlake Mortuary, Phoenix, AZ, memorial services TBA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store