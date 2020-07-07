1/1
Wilma Taylor
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Taylor, Wilma
Wilma J. Taylor, Sunrise 8/28/41, Sunset 7/2/20. Member of Southfield Comm. Missionary Bapt. Church (Cols, OH) for 40 years. Predeceased by husband Cleveland L. Taylor, parents Ruth and Albert Shanklin, brother Henry Shanklin. Survived by children, Phyllis Curtis, Michael Curtis, Glenn (Deanna) Taylor, Ralph Taylor, Bonita Taylor, Joan (Keith) Taylor-Roberson; 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren. Beloved friends, Mae Robinson, Anne Sheridan, Lula Smith, and Claudette Waters. Cremation services have been entrusted to Eastlake Mortuary, Phoenix, AZ, memorial services TBA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 7 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eastlake Mortuary
1715 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
(602) 253-4105
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved