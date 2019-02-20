Home

Wilma Turner, age 89, passed away peacefully at the Brandley House Hospice Facility in Summerfield, Florida, surrounded by friends on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Wilma is preceded in death by her parents Garry and Maude Wiswell, siblings William Wiswell and Mary Ann Huntwork. She is survived by her loving husband for the last seventy years, Jack; daughters, Jeannine (Tom Ressler) and Mary (Doug) Stoots; her dedicated son, Tom, who was her primary caregiver; adopted daughter, Celia (Victor Secuya) Castillo; numerous nieces, nephews, and all the wonderful people of the Woods & Lakes Airpark whom she adopted as her own. For a full obituary and information regarding the Celebration of Life event, please visit the Ocala, FL, Baldwin Brothers website at https://baldwincremation.com/obituaries/wilma-mae-wiswell-turner/
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019
