Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
405 South Main Street
Pataskala, OH
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
405 South Main Street
Pataskala, OH
Wilmer Crawford Obituary
Crawford, Wilmer
A memorial service celebrating the life of Wilmer Douglas "Doug" Crawford III, age 79, of Pataskala, will be held at 11a.m. on Monday, August 19, at the First Presbyterian Church, 405 South Main Street in Pataskala with Pastor Janet Hufford officiating. Friends may call from 10-11a.m. prior to the service at the church. Mr. Crawford passed away on August 10, 2019.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019
