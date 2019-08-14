|
Crawford, Wilmer
A memorial service celebrating the life of Wilmer Douglas "Doug" Crawford III, age 79, of Pataskala, will be held at 11a.m. on Monday, August 19, at the First Presbyterian Church, 405 South Main Street in Pataskala with Pastor Janet Hufford officiating. Friends may call from 10-11a.m. prior to the service at the church. Mr. Crawford passed away on August 10, 2019. For a complete obituary please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019