Winifred Jackson
1947 - 2020
Jackson, Winifred
1947 - 2020
Minister Winifred "Winnie" Jackson, age 72. Sunrise October 19, 1947 and Sunset May 15, 2020. Private services Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A mask is mandatory. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the JACKSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
MAY
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
