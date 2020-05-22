Winnifred Sue Dodd
1938 - 2020
"Sexy" Sue Dodd, age 81, of Columbus, passed peacefully on May 20, 2020 at home. Sincerest thanks to the compassionate people at Ohio Health Hospice. Friends may call 2-4 p.m. May 25 at EGAN-RYAN NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road with social distancing guidelines to be followed. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 at St. Timothy Church, 1088 Thomas Lane following the protocols for health set by the Diocese of Columbus with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory should be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation and The Kidney Foundation. To learn more about Sexy Sue and social distancing protocols go to www.egan-ryan.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
MAY
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Church
Funeral services provided by
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
