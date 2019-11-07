Home

Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Winona Ellen Leona Danford


1927 - 2019
Winona Ellen Leona Danford Obituary
Winona Ellen Leona Danford, 92, passed away on November 6, 2019. She was born on June 26, 1927. She was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin and Inez Pauline (Heiss) Chancey, husband Jack L. Danford Sr. Surviving family includes children, Ellen Daniels, JoAnn Sellers, Jack (Luna) Danford Jr.; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 2-4pm Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A funeral service will begin at 11am Monday, November 11, 2019 at the funeral home conducted by Pastor Adrian Powell. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019
