Hamilton, Winona
1927 - 2020
Winona (Waldron) Hamilton, 93, died quietly on June 22, 2020, with husband, John, at her side. Her death was a result of complications due to the coronavirus. She was born April 3. 1927, in Adrian, MI, the daughter of Wilfred G and Lulu Ellen (Brown) Waldron. Winona was valedictorian of the Tecumseh High School Class of 1945. Winona graduated with a B.A. degree in German from the University of Michigan (1950). She married her high school sweetheart, John Hamilton, July 5, 1947 and settled in their hometown of Tecumseh, MI. They moved to Lansing, MI in 1966 and again to Worthington, Ohio, in 1968. Winona passed on just short of their 73rd Wedding Anniversary. Winona and husband, John, were quite a team. They were members of the Tecumseh and Worthington Presbyterian churches where they lead the Youth Fellowship group for many years. They hosted members of the Columbus International Program in their home for nearly 30 years. They were deeply passionate about their 30 plus years work with the Columbus Prison Ministry, frequently providing advocacy, support, and room and board for parolees. Winona grew up playing the piano. She had a thirst and love for music. She loved the symphony and was a member, and past president, of the Worthington Sonata Unit of the Columbus Symphony. In addition to her parents, Winona was predeceased by sister Joyce (Munn) and brother Wilfred R Waldron, daughter-in-law Debra (Noe) Hamilton, and granddaughter Kathryn Hamilton. Winona is survived by husband, John; daughters, Carol Hamilton, and Kimberly (Scott) Hamilton-Holmes; sons, John (Marilyn) Hamilton and Mark Hamilton. She had five grandchildren, Hope Parry, Colin (Caroline) Holmes, Matt (Lauren) Hamilton, Lucas (Cait) Holmes and Stuart Holmes. Winona had three great grandchildren, Vann Parry, Cohen Hamilton, and Caleb Holmes. There are numerous nieces, nephews and other loved ones considered family. Inscription on the gravestone reads, "be mindful of the needs of others". Due to the current coronavirus health hazard, no services have been planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Winona's name to either: Columbus Symphony (Contact Carl McCoy, 614-221-6016), or NNEMAP, Inc., (Food Pantry), P.O. Box10614, Columbus, Ohio 43201. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.