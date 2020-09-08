1/1
Winona Niemann
1930 - 2020
Niemann, Winona
Winona E. Niemann, age 90, formerly of Groveport, died at The Inn at Olentangy Trail on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was born on May 9, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Frank A. and Sadie Maerilla (Bratt) Andrews. Winona was a 1948 graduate of Columbus West High School. She had gone on to work for H&R Block as a tax preparer for 17 years and had also owned and operated her own beauty salon for many years. On April 2, 1949 in Columbus, Winona married Ralph Ellis Niemann and he preceded her in death on March 29, 2018. Winona is survived by her 6 children, Linda (Steve) Grabovich of Canal Winchester, David (Carol) Niemann of Lancaster, Ralph Jr. (Carolyn) Niemann of Dublin, Robert (Susan) Niemann of Groveport, Julie (Jeff) Pastor of Canal Winchester, and Sandra (Dr. David) Steck of Cardington; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Winona was preceded in death by 2 brothers Frank and James Andrews. Friends may call on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 6-8PM at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center St., Cardington, Ohio 43315. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10AM at the Obetz Cemetery, 4455 Groveport Road, Obetz, Ohio 43027. Pastor Adam Sornchai of the St. Johns Lutheran Windfall Church will officiate. Those wishing to share a memory of Winona or to express a condolence to the Niemann family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gompf Funeral Service
SEP
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Obetz Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
419-864-9045
