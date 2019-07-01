|
Page Sr., Winston
A funeral service celebrating the life of Winston F. Page, Sr., 80, of Pataskala, will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Kirkersville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow in York Road Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 285 E. Main Street, Kirkersville, two hours prior to the funeral service on Friday, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Winston was born in Charleston, WV on October 6, 1938 to the late Denver and Macil (Carte) Page. He passed away at his residence on June 30, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Prior to retirement, he was a truck driver with Preston Trucking for many years. He was a member of Teamster Local Union #413 in Columbus. He was an avid player of horseshoes, and was a member of Lucasville Horseshoe Club. Most important was the time he spent with his loving family and friends. Survivors include his children, Winston F. (Debbie) Page, Jr., and Sandy (Wes) Welch; siblings, Norma (Bill) Delauder, Ralph Page and Raymond (Ruth) Page; grandchildren, Nick, Crystal, Shannon, Ashley and Connor; great grandchildren, Paige, Adam and Chloe; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia Page and siblings Charles Page, Emma Barnes and Dorothy Barnes. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Winston to First Presbyterian Church of Pataskala, 405 W. Main Street, Pataskala, Ohio 43062. Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Winston or to sign an online guest book. HOSKINSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE is honored to care for Winston and his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 2, 2019