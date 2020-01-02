The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Wm. Micheal Wood Obituary
Wood, Wm. Micheal
1957 - 2019
Wm. Micheal "Mike" Wood, age 62, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Mike was an employee of Discover Financial Service, and a graduate of Bexley High School and Franklin University. He was predeceased by his father Bill Wood, grandparents Ted and Juanita McDonnell and Pennoky Wood, father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Elizabeth Mitchem. Mike is survived by his loving wife and soulmate, Nancy; mother, Marcia Wood; siblings, Michelle (Andrew) Chabot, Marc, and Mindy Green; numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws; and many many dear friends. Celebration of Life will be held from 2-5 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 1702 East Highland Avenue, Suite 400, Phoenix, Arizona 85016, in his honor. This was his favorite charity for kids with cancer. Mike celebrated his Relay for Life Participation and Cancer Survivorship. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
