Adams, Jr., Woodrow

1947 - 2020

Woodrow Wilson Adams, Jr, 73, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed on November 17, 2020 at his home in Lancaster. Woody is preceded in death by his father Woodrow Wilson Adams, Sr., his mother Helena Adams and sister Almeda Prince. Woody is survived by his wife Sharon Adams, sons Jarrod Adams, Brett (Hilary) Adams and Jordan Adams, siblings Chad (Roberta) Adams, Steven (Cheryl) Adams, Judy (Dave) Alkire, Jeanine (Dudley) Fleming, Grandchildren Montgomery Adams, Emerson Adams, Briley Adams, Gannan Adams and great-Grandchildren J'vionte and Jaxtyn Adams. Woody was born in Circleville, OH to Woodrow and Helena (Chimel) Adams on May 2, 1947. He was a graduate of Hamilton Township High school. He married Sharon Lynn Hill on July 26, 1968 in Louisa, KY. He worked and retired from Roadway Express. Woody served his country during Vietnam in the United States Army. He attended and was very active at the Rose Hill Church. No funeral services will be held, rather a graveside service for immediate family members only.



