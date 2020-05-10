Cornett, Woodrow
1934 - 2020
Woodrow W. Cornett, 85, of Canal Winchester, Ohio passed away, May 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Leatherwood, Kentucky, June 11, 1934, a son of the late Gus Cornett and Lena Cornett. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force. Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Cornett, 2017, one son dale Cornette. Surviving are two sons, David Cornett of Canal Winchester, Ohio and Dennis (Glenda) Cornett of Chillicothe, Ohio, one daughter, Susan Lumpkins of Garrison, Kentucky, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at MT. Zion Cemetery, South Shore, Kentucky with Rev. Kenneth W. Potter, officiating. Military services will be held by James Dickey American Legion Post 23, Portsmouth, Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Canal Winchester Senior Citizens, INC. In memory of Woodrow Cornett, 22 S. Trine St. Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110 or Mount Carmel Foundation/Hospice in memory of Woodrow Cornett, 6150 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43213.
Online condolences can be made at robersonfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 10 to May 11, 2020.