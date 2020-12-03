1/
Woodrow DeByle
1949 - 2020
DeByle, Woodrow
Woodrow E. DeByle, 71, of Circleville, Ohio, died Sunday evening, November 22, 2020 at Circleville Post Acute Care Center in Circleville due to complications of Covid-19. Woody as he was known to family and friends was born on May 2, 1949 in Chicago, the son of Woodrow and Esther (Vandenbroeck) DeByle. He had lived and worked in the Columbus area for several years. He was preceded in death by his parents. Woody is survived by his sister, Yolanda DeByle of California; and several cousins. Private graveside services will take place at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Parnell, Michigan with Father Thomas Cavera presiding. Funeral care has been entrusted to Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, 203 Pleasant St., Belding, Mi. 48809. To leave a message of condolence for Woody please visit the website of the funeral home at www.jffh.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
