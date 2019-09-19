|
|
Kelker, Woodrow "Woody"
1939 - 2019
Woodrow H. "Woody" Kelker, age 79, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Woody is predeceased by his parents John and Leoda Kelker, siblings Audrey (Andrew) Bonner, Faye (Joe) Sherrell, Eugene Kelker and Charles (Sara) Kelker, brother-in-law Eddie "Spark" Mills, son Randy McMillen and daughter Lori Kauser. Woody is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia Kelker; siblings, Josephine (Frank) Lowery, Shirley Mills, Brian (Jan) Kelker, and Wendy Sue Greene. He also leaves behind children, Joni Hoffman, Rick (Lisa) McMillen and Felicia (Brian) Scruggs; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends. Woody served his country in the US Army for 26 years. After serving his nation he worked for The Ohio State University supervising parking for 30 years. Woody also worked for DCSC for 20 years. He worked for over 30 years as chief inspector with Ohio Athletic Commission. Friends and family may visit Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 4-7 pm and Wednesday from 11 am-12 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 12 pm with military honors at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Oh. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019