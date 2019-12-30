|
Vaynshteyn, Yefim
1946 - 2019
Yefim Vaynshteyn, age 73, passed away on December 30, 2019. Preceded in death by his father, Moisey Vaynshteyn; mother, Luba Menaker; sisters, Rita Vaynshteyn and Lusia Vaynshteyn; son-in-law, Rabbi Ari Goldstein. He is survived by his wife, Galina; daughters, Dina Goldstein and Lucy Vaynstheyn; sister, Sofia (Solomon) Arar and grandchildren, Victoria Liberman and Areah Goldstein. Graveside services will be held at 10:30AM on Wednesday, January 1 at New Beth Jacob Cemetery, 2565 Perfomance Way. Shiva will be observed at the Goldstein residence. In lieu or flowers, contributions may be made to Chai Lifeline and/or Ohr Meir Foundation Inc. in his memory. Online guest book at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019