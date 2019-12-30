Home

POWERED BY

Services
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
New Beth Jacob Cemetery
2565 Perfomance Way
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yefim Vaynshteyn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yefim Vaynshteyn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yefim Vaynshteyn Obituary
Vaynshteyn, Yefim
1946 - 2019
Yefim Vaynshteyn, age 73, passed away on December 30, 2019. Preceded in death by his father, Moisey Vaynshteyn; mother, Luba Menaker; sisters, Rita Vaynshteyn and Lusia Vaynshteyn; son-in-law, Rabbi Ari Goldstein. He is survived by his wife, Galina; daughters, Dina Goldstein and Lucy Vaynstheyn; sister, Sofia (Solomon) Arar and grandchildren, Victoria Liberman and Areah Goldstein. Graveside services will be held at 10:30AM on Wednesday, January 1 at New Beth Jacob Cemetery, 2565 Perfomance Way. Shiva will be observed at the Goldstein residence. In lieu or flowers, contributions may be made to Chai Lifeline and/or Ohr Meir Foundation Inc. in his memory. Online guest book at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yefim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -