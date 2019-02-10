The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Brandel, Yolanda
1976 - 2019
Yolanda Marie Brandel, age 43, of Pickerington, passed away February 9, 2019 at Kobacker. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 pm with prayer service at 7:45 pm on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 10:30 am St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 600 Hill Road North, Pickerington with Fr. James Klima, Celebrant. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Xavier & Jude's College Fund, in her memory. For full obituary and to share memories of Yolanda please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019
