|
|
Dattilo, Yolanda P
1926 - 2020
Yolanda "Yo" P. Dattilo, age 93, of Worthington, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on March 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 27, 1926, in Syracuse, New York to parents Anthony and Carrie Postal. Yolanda was a loyal employee at Riverside Methodist Hospital for 35 years. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Yolanda's name to OhioHealth Hospice Kobacker House. For full obituary please visit shaw-davis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020