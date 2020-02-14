The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yone Nakagawa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yone Nakagawa


1915 - 2020
Add a Memory
Yone Nakagawa Obituary
Nakagawa, Yone
1915 - 2020
Yone Ann (Tomita) Nakagawa, 104, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Tuscany Gardens in Pataskala. Yone was born in Iliff, Colorado on November 25, 1915, to Hiosaku and Ai (Wada) Tomita and was the eldest of eight children. She worked for many years at the Health Food Center which later became a General Nutrition Center (GNC) in the Town and Country Shopping Center. While there she formed many friendships which lasted long after she retired. She was a member of Eastview United Methodist Church. Yone was a devoted wife and mother and will be remembered as a gentle and kind person by the many people with whom she came in contact. She is survived by a daughter, Margaret (Richard) Boggs; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband George, five sisters Miyo, Mitsu, Fumi, Fusa and Halu and two brothers Theodore and George. Yone's family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, where a funeral service will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions in Yone's memory may be made to Eastview United Methodist Church at www.eastviewumc.org. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yone's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now