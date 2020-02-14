|
|
Nakagawa, Yone
1915 - 2020
Yone Ann (Tomita) Nakagawa, 104, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Tuscany Gardens in Pataskala. Yone was born in Iliff, Colorado on November 25, 1915, to Hiosaku and Ai (Wada) Tomita and was the eldest of eight children. She worked for many years at the Health Food Center which later became a General Nutrition Center (GNC) in the Town and Country Shopping Center. While there she formed many friendships which lasted long after she retired. She was a member of Eastview United Methodist Church. Yone was a devoted wife and mother and will be remembered as a gentle and kind person by the many people with whom she came in contact. She is survived by a daughter, Margaret (Richard) Boggs; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband George, five sisters Miyo, Mitsu, Fumi, Fusa and Halu and two brothers Theodore and George. Yone's family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, where a funeral service will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions in Yone's memory may be made to Eastview United Methodist Church at www.eastviewumc.org. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2020