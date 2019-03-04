The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Weaver, Yoshiko
1930 - 2019
Yoshiko "Yoshi" Weaver (Miyamura), 88, of Lewis Center, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Born and raised in Japan, and traveled to the United States in 1957 after meeting and marrying her late husband Edwin in her homeland. Once established in Columbus Ohio, Yoshi became a member of the Japanese American Club and also a Sogetsu School member for Japanese flower arranging. She also used her talents as a freelance seamstress to work in alterations at various department stores. She was a member of Maple Grove United Methodist Church in Clintonville. Yoshi is survived by her son, Bill (Brenda) Weaver; and daughter, Janet (Kevin) Taylor; and grandchildren, Steven, Matthew and Christine Weaver and Erin Taylor; brother, Hiroyuki Miyamura unknown. Friends may call RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, Ohio on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 10-11:30 am. A service will be held at the funeral home at 11:30 am on Friday, February 8, 2019. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019
