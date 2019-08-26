|
|
Miller, Yukiko
1934 - 2019
Yukiko S. Miller, age 84, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born in Tokyo, Japan where she met and married her husband Clarence D. Miller. Yuki worked with her husband as he pastored Rolling Meadows Baptist Church (Johnstown) and Steltzer Road Baptist. She was a member at First Baptist Church in Gahanna. She is survived by her children, Linda (Mark) Leppert, David (Glenna) Miller and Joe Miller; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 5-8 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. A visitation will be held from 10-11am with a Funeral Service to follow at 11am Thursday, August 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Gahanna, 520 Havens Corners Rd., Gahanna. Pastor Thomas Dove officiating. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory or send a condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019