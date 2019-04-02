Home

Services
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
New Agudas Achim Cemetery
2565 Performance Way
Yuriy B. Ashkinazi


Yuriy B. Ashkinazi Obituary
Ashkinazi, Yuriy B.
1940 - 2019
Yuriy B. Ashkinazi, age 78, passed away on April 2, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Boris and Bertha Ashkinazi. He is survived by his wife, Ella; daughters, Alla Ludden and Yelena Ashkinazi (Alex Khvalsky); brother, Alex (Mila) Ashkinazi; grandchildren, Brendon, David and Isabelle Ludden, Jacob and Anna Khvalsky; niece, Irma Ashkinazi (Sergey Kamyshnikov); grand nieces, Vivienne, Nicole and Michelle; cousins, Arkadiy (Marina) Gips and their son, Max Gips and Mira Axelrud. Graveside services will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, April 3 at New Agudas Achim Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way. Shiva will be announced at the service. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019
