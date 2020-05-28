Cox, Yvette A.
1948 - 2020
Yvette A. Cox, of Westerville, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. She was born in Ironton, Ohio to Hugh and Margaret Ackison. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her uncle and aunt John and Dortha McConnell and also uncle Harry Gustin. Yvette was a proud graduate of The Ohio State University where she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees prior to her working on the faculty and staff. While working at the University she completed her law degree from Capital University college of law. Upon completion of her law degree she worked as a law clerk for Federal Judge Grady Pettigrew. Yvette was a founding partner in the law firm of Bailey Cavalieri in Columbus, Ohio. During her distinguished career she generously gave her time to teach continuing legal education for the Bar Association and other professional groups, on numerous occasions she was listed in the publication of Super Lawyers as one of the top rated business and corporate lawyers in Columbus. Yvette had a passion for photography, art, music, and dancing and she was a true dog lover. She loved taking day trips to find interesting things to photograph and every vacation was about photography and finding interesting new art museums. Yvette will be deeply missed by her best friend and husband, Jim; sister and brother-in-law, Renette and Al Wooten; and her many dear friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no service scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, you are encouraged to make a donation in Yvette's memory to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, 3960 Brookham Dr, Grove City, OH 43123; or by going to give.midohiofoodbank.org. Arrangements entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. To share memories or condolences with the family, please go to www.schoedinger.com.
1948 - 2020
Yvette A. Cox, of Westerville, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. She was born in Ironton, Ohio to Hugh and Margaret Ackison. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her uncle and aunt John and Dortha McConnell and also uncle Harry Gustin. Yvette was a proud graduate of The Ohio State University where she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees prior to her working on the faculty and staff. While working at the University she completed her law degree from Capital University college of law. Upon completion of her law degree she worked as a law clerk for Federal Judge Grady Pettigrew. Yvette was a founding partner in the law firm of Bailey Cavalieri in Columbus, Ohio. During her distinguished career she generously gave her time to teach continuing legal education for the Bar Association and other professional groups, on numerous occasions she was listed in the publication of Super Lawyers as one of the top rated business and corporate lawyers in Columbus. Yvette had a passion for photography, art, music, and dancing and she was a true dog lover. She loved taking day trips to find interesting things to photograph and every vacation was about photography and finding interesting new art museums. Yvette will be deeply missed by her best friend and husband, Jim; sister and brother-in-law, Renette and Al Wooten; and her many dear friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no service scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, you are encouraged to make a donation in Yvette's memory to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, 3960 Brookham Dr, Grove City, OH 43123; or by going to give.midohiofoodbank.org. Arrangements entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. To share memories or condolences with the family, please go to www.schoedinger.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 30, 2020.