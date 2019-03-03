Home

Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
Yvonne Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Cooper

Yvonne Cooper Obituary
Cooper, Yvonne
1946 - 2019
Yvonne Cooper, age 72, of Mt. Sterling, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. at the Buckeye Terrace Rehab and Nursing Center in Westerville. She was born on November 9, 1946 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to the late Bill and Ruth Sneider Fokles. She graduated from West High School and The Columbus School of Cosmetology. She had previously worked at Halmar Electronics. She enjoyed gardening and was a true animal lover. She and her husband rescued several animals including birds, dogs, and cats. Survivors include her husband, Gary Cooper, whom she married on July 17, 1980 and step-son, David Cooper. A private graveside service will be held at the Pleasant Cemetery in Mt. Sterling. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no viewing. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019
