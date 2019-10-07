Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Crawford


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne Crawford Obituary
Crawford, Yvonne
Mabel Yvonne (Parsley) Crawford, born May 6, 1948 in Kermit, WV, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware, OH. Yvonne retired from Kroger Bakery in 2000 after many years of dedicated service. Her heart was truly beautiful, and she was loved by many. She loved to travel around the world, and enjoyed her time in the casinos. Her true passion was spending time with her loved ones. Yvonne is preceded in death by her husband Ben L. Crawford Sr., mother Sadie Williams, brother Cliff (Dee Dee) Parsley. She is survived by her son, Ben L. (Michelle) Crawford Jr.; daughter, Angela (Dennis) Henderson; brothers and sisters, Arvil (Joanne) Parsley, Linda (Jim) Batey, Charlene (James) Parsley, Bev Cunningham, Ramona Schleppi, Roger Crawford; grandkids, Jaslyn, Anthony Jr., Mylah, Jenson, Travis, Jaxon, Ashtyn, and carrying on her name, Hayden Mabel; nephews, Michael, James, Bill, Jimmy, Andy, Ricky, and Taylor; nieces, Angie, Sherry, Dinky, Jackie, Kristine, and Brandy; along with many extended family and friends. She will be held close in our hearts and missed every day. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr., Delaware, OH. Condolences may be expressed to the family, and memories may be shared by visiting www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
Download Now