1/
Yvonne Eileen "Bonnie" Neff
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neff, Yvonne Eileen "Bonnie"
1935 - 2020
Yvonne Eileen "Bonnie" Neff, age 84, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Bonnie was born in Athens, Ohio on November 5, 1935 to Fred and Camilla Everett. She was a loving wife and mother. Bonnie worked alongside her husband in the family business George F. Neff & Co. assisting with the bookkeeping. Bonnie was a founding member of Columbus West Church of God where she impacted the youth and led them to the Lord as a youth leader for more than 20 years. Preceded in death by her parents, sister Felice Everett, and brother Richard Everett. Survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard Neff; sons, Kenneth (Dianne) Neff, Jerold (Kathleen) Neff and Jonathan (Jodie) Neff; grandchildren, Daniel (Brittany), Rebecca (Michael), Michael, Jacob, Jenna, Joshua, Savie, Joseph, Gidgyt, and Jameson; great grandchildren, Hayden and Easton; brother, Clifford Everett; sisters, Patricia (Otto) Lewis and Anetta (Edward) Wiemer; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive visitors from 5-6pm with a memorial service honoring her life to follow at 6pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Columbus West Church of God, 147 Gladys Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43228. Inurnment Sunset Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Capital City Hospice or Kemper House of Worthington in her memory. Visit www.heartandhope.com to extend condolences to the family. For the safety of all honoring Bonnie's life the family is asking everyone to wear a facial covering.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Columbus West Church of God
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Columbus West Church of God
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
MAPSYS INC
July 22, 2020
Bonnie was my wonderful mother in “love” for 17 years. She loved and prayed over those close to her and always reached out to those that we’re not. Always on the go, but always made time to just sit with you for a chat. Alzheimer’s may have taken her from us, but she will forever be in my heart. Rest In Peace Bonnie
Rhonda
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved