Neff, Yvonne Eileen "Bonnie"
1935 - 2020
Yvonne Eileen "Bonnie" Neff, age 84, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Bonnie was born in Athens, Ohio on November 5, 1935 to Fred and Camilla Everett. She was a loving wife and mother. Bonnie worked alongside her husband in the family business George F. Neff & Co. assisting with the bookkeeping. Bonnie was a founding member of Columbus West Church of God where she impacted the youth and led them to the Lord as a youth leader for more than 20 years. Preceded in death by her parents, sister Felice Everett, and brother Richard Everett. Survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard Neff; sons, Kenneth (Dianne) Neff, Jerold (Kathleen) Neff and Jonathan (Jodie) Neff; grandchildren, Daniel (Brittany), Rebecca (Michael), Michael, Jacob, Jenna, Joshua, Savie, Joseph, Gidgyt, and Jameson; great grandchildren, Hayden and Easton; brother, Clifford Everett; sisters, Patricia (Otto) Lewis and Anetta (Edward) Wiemer; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive visitors from 5-6pm with a memorial service honoring her life to follow at 6pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Columbus West Church of God, 147 Gladys Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43228. Inurnment Sunset Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Capital City Hospice or Kemper House of Worthington in her memory. Visit www.heartandhope.com
to extend condolences to the family. For the safety of all honoring Bonnie's life the family is asking everyone to wear a facial covering.