Yvonne Huml

Huml, Yvonne
1943 - 2020
Yvonne Leon Huml, age 77, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Yvonne is predeceased by parents Howard and Florence Goodin, loving husband of 51 years, Louis Huml, grandson Stone Huml and siblings Glenna Mathess and Larry Goodin. Yvonne is survived by her children, Howie (Tina) Huml, Anthony Huml, Kelly Huml and Chad Huml; grandchildren, Forrest Huml, Hunter Huml and Seth Purvis; great-grandson, Gunner Huml; siblings, Sonny Goodin and Linda Logsdon; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 4-8pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, where a funeral service will take place Monday, June 29 at 11am. Burial to directly follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
1943 - 2020
Yvonne Leon Huml, age 77, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Yvonne is predeceased by parents Howard and Florence Goodin, loving husband of 51 years, Louis Huml, grandson Stone Huml and siblings Glenna Mathess and Larry Goodin. Yvonne is survived by her children, Howie (Tina) Huml, Anthony Huml, Kelly Huml and Chad Huml; grandchildren, Forrest Huml, Hunter Huml and Seth Purvis; great-grandson, Gunner Huml; siblings, Sonny Goodin and Linda Logsdon; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 4-8pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, where a funeral service will take place Monday, June 29 at 11am. Burial to directly follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 25, 2020.