Norris (Hatfield), Yvonne
1940 - 2019
Yvonne Hatfield Norris, age 78, of Johnstown, passed away at the Kobacker House on March 18, 2019. She was born on November 5, 1940 to the late Robert Hatfield and Allie Mae (Farley) Maynard in Varney, WV. Yvonne is survived by children, Theresa Moore, Juanita Norris and Nathan Norris; 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to OhioHealth Hospice/Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, Ohio 43214. Message of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019